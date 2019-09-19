|
|
William Roger "Bill" Keefer
Formerly of Littlestown - William Roger "Bill" Keefer, 94, formerly of Littlestown, passed away Wednesday, Sept 18, at Homewood at Plum Creek, Hanover. He shared 72 years of marriage with his wife, Kathryn "Kitty" Keefer who passed away Aug 2, 2018. Born Feb 10, 1925, Bill was the only child of the late Roger J. & Gladys (Williams) Keefer. He was a member of New Hope Faith Community Church, Hanover. Bill was a 1944 Littlestown High School graduate. He proudly served his country during WW II in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-'46. Bill was employed by the U.S. Government Corp of Engineers, Fort Ritchie, MD, site R for 26 years. After "retirement," Bill was self employed, installing security systems for Carroll County, MD. He retired again at age 86. Bill was a member of Patmos Masonic Lodge, Hanover and a 50 year member of the Consistory in Harrisburg as a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a former secretary of Elks Lodge #763, Hanover and a life member of Alpha Fire Co, Littlestown.
Bill is survived by his three daughters and their spouses: Linda Rebert & Ralph of Hanover; Jean Lewis & Robert of Plain City, OH and Jane Kinsey & Robert of Elizabethtown; his six grandchildren: Kecia & Patrick McConville, Natali & Richard Monaghan, Rachel Lewis, David Lewis, Jeffrey Kinsey & Shea and Jenee Corbin & Jeremy and his 7 great grandchildren: Keira, Braden & Laura McConville, Kaleob & Kollin Monaghan, Jacob Corbin & Casey Kinsey.
Funeral Service is Monday, Sept 23, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown with Pastor Jeffrey Reaver officiating. Family will receive friends Monday 10 - 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Carmel Cemetery, Littlestown, with military honors conducted by Hanover Allied Veterans Council. Memorials in Bill's name may be sent to New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Dr., Hanover, PA 17331 or Homewood at Plum Creek, 425 Westminster Ave., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Sept. 19, 2019