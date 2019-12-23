|
William S. Roth
Hanover - William S. Roth, 88, of Hanover, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Hanover Hall Nursing Center. He was the husband of Barbara D. (Sterner) Roth to whom he was married 62 years on November 30th.
Born May 28, 1931 in Hanover, he was the son of the late Joseph William and Edith C. (Smith) Roth.
Bill retired from Penn Township as a Building Code Officer. He previously worked at the A&P and Black & Decker with over 20 years of service. Bill proudly served his country in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Annunciation BVM Catholic Church and a 1949 graduate of Delone Catholic High School, both in McSherrystown. Bill was an avid reader and was known for his furniture making.
Surviving in addition to his wife are four children, Annette Staub of Hanover, Thomas Roth and wife Sharon of Spring Grove, Carol Kebil and husband Chris of McSherrystown, Philip Roth and wife Anita of Hanover; eight grandchildren, Sara and Emily Kebil, Johnathan, Nicholas, Anthony, Molly, Katie and Benjamin Roth; six siblings, Edgar, Bernard and James Roth, Rita Weaver, Elizabeth Riley and Anna Louise Lynch and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a son-in-law Philip Staub and four siblings, Robert and Donald Roth, Estella Weaver and Dolores Wolf.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Annunciation BVM Catholic Church, McSherrystown with Rev. Charles L. Persing as celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hanover. Friends and relatives will be received Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. to the time of the service.
Contributions in memory of Bill by be made to: Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Avenue, McSherrystown, PA 17344 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Evening Sun from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019