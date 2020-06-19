William Somerville
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Somerville

Hanover - William R. "Richard" Somerville, 78 of Hanover passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was the beloved companion of Nancy L. Bosley for 35 years.

Born February 21, 1942 in Baltimore , he was a son of the late Warren R. and Alice R. (McKim) Somerville.

Richard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, and was an avid collector of records, especially 45s, as well as Elvis music and memorabilia. He also enjoyed fishing. For 14 years, he and his beloved companion, Nancy ran a flea market business in Thomasville called Bill & Nancy's Barn.

In addition to his companion, Nancy, he is survived by 2 children: Donya E. Joicy of Baltimore and Brian R. Somerville and his wife, Estella of Wassau, Wisconsin; 3 grandchildren: TJay J. Joicy IV, Kristen Somerville and Jesse Somerville; 2 great-grandchildren: Thomas and Christopher; 2 sisters: Shirley A. Kessler and her husband, George of Dover, PA and Alberta J. Somerville of Baltimore, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.

In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Carl Somerville and his son, Keith Michael Somerville.

A funeral service to honor Richard's life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 noon at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.; 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover with Pastor Charlie Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, MD. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, June 22nd from 6-8pm, and again on Tuesday from 11am until the start of the service at the funeral home.

For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care; 685 Good Drive; P.O. Box 4125; Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Cancer Society; 314 Good Drive; Lancaster, PA 17603.

To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzel Funeral Home - Hanover
549 Carlisle Street
Hanover, PA 17331
717-632-1242
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved