William Somerville
Hanover - William R. "Richard" Somerville, 78 of Hanover passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was the beloved companion of Nancy L. Bosley for 35 years.
Born February 21, 1942 in Baltimore , he was a son of the late Warren R. and Alice R. (McKim) Somerville.
Richard was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, and was an avid collector of records, especially 45s, as well as Elvis music and memorabilia. He also enjoyed fishing. For 14 years, he and his beloved companion, Nancy ran a flea market business in Thomasville called Bill & Nancy's Barn.
In addition to his companion, Nancy, he is survived by 2 children: Donya E. Joicy of Baltimore and Brian R. Somerville and his wife, Estella of Wassau, Wisconsin; 3 grandchildren: TJay J. Joicy IV, Kristen Somerville and Jesse Somerville; 2 great-grandchildren: Thomas and Christopher; 2 sisters: Shirley A. Kessler and her husband, George of Dover, PA and Alberta J. Somerville of Baltimore, as well as many loving nieces, nephews and other family members.
In addition to his parents, Richard was preceded in death by his brother, Allen Carl Somerville and his son, Keith Michael Somerville.
A funeral service to honor Richard's life will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 12 noon at Wetzel Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.; 549 Carlisle St. in Hanover with Pastor Charlie Marshall officiating. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg, MD. A time to share memories and an opportunity to view will be on Monday, June 22nd from 6-8pm, and again on Tuesday from 11am until the start of the service at the funeral home.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care; 685 Good Drive; P.O. Box 4125; Lancaster, PA 17604 or to the American Cancer Society; 314 Good Drive; Lancaster, PA 17603.
To share condolences, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com
Published in Evening Sun from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.