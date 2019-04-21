|
Willie Catherine Starner
New Oxford - Willie Catherine Starner, 90, formerly of Littlestown, died Tues, April 16, at Cross Keys Village of the Brethren Home, New Oxford. She was the widow of Clyde E. Deatrick who died in 1972, Woodrow D. Crabbs who died in 2002, Lt. Col. Edmund Ely who died in 2006 and Albert M. Starner who died in 2017. Born Dec 12, 1928 in Gettysburg, Willie Catherine was the daughter of the late Gilbert C. & Lydia (Snarr) Crabill. She was a 1948 Gettysburg High School graduate and was retired from LIU Hoffman Homes, Gettysburg, after 19 years of service. She drove bus for Littlestown Area School District and had been employed with Zerfing's Hardware, Littlestown.
Surviving are her sons, David L. Deatrick & Susan of Lampeter, Leon C. Deatrick & Sharon of Orrtanna; her daughter JoAnn Lydia Renolds of Hartwood, VA; 6 grandchildren; 5 step grandchildren; 4 great grandchildren and a step great grandchild; her brothers: Martin Luther Crabill of Gettysburg and Joe C. Crabill of Abbottstown and her sisters: Gladys Warner and Mary Jane Waybright, both of Gettysburg. She was predeceased by her sisters: Annabelle Taylor, Frances Lady, Rosalee Hoffman, Ruth Wolfe and Pauline Lott. She was a member of New Hope Faith Community Church, Hanover. She enjoyed making quilts, playing cards and spending time with her family. She had lived in Auburndale, FL for several years and enjoyed traveling, too.
Funeral Service is Monday, April 22, at 11 A.M. at her church with Pastor James Herbert officiating. Viewing is Monday at church from 9:30-11 A.M. Interment is in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. Memorials in Willie Catherine's name may be sent to her church @ 33 Sunday Dr., Hanover, PA 17331. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun on Apr. 21, 2019