Winona D. Hanks
Hanover - Winona Dorine Hanks, 95, of Hanover, PA, and formerly of Baltimore, MD, entered God's Eternal Care, Sunday, April 26, 2020 at the Hanover Hall Nursing Center.
Born June 10, 1924, in Cascade, VA, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin H. and Annie (Murphy) Brockus. Winona was the loving wife of the late Chester Marvin Hanks who died May 13, 2002.
Winona held a variety of jobs throughout her life including assembling microchips for Westinghouse, substitute teaching in Baltimore City public schools, waitressing at the White Coffee Pot in Brooklyn Park, MD and serving as a secretary for Townsend Avenue Baptist Church. After her conversion to Christ, Mrs. Hanks became very active in her local church where she taught a ladies Bible class. She loved to study her Bible, loved to cook, loved her family, and loved to selflessly serve others.
Winona is survived by her children, Dean Hundley, Denise Seachrist and her husband Kenneth, Michael Hanks and his wife Michelle, Wendell Hanks; grandchildren Robin, Dawn, Daniel, Tonya, Erika, Karen, Matthew, Rebekah, Deborah, Theresa, Sherry; fifteen great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by one daughter, Lydia Olson; one son, Daniel Hundley; and three siblings, Ruby Baldwin, Joan Robertson, and Keene Brockus.
Friends are invited to join the family for a graveside service Monday, May 11, 2020 from 11:00 to 12:00 at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 5829 Ritchie Highway, Baltimore, Maryland, 21225. Due to the state of Maryland limiting public gatherings to 10 people at a time, you may be asked to wait in your car for a time. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements to the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.kenworthyfh.com.
Published in Evening Sun from May 2 to May 3, 2020