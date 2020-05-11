Services
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Rest Haven Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Witmer Trone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Witmer K. "Jack" Trone


1928 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Witmer K. "Jack" Trone Obituary
Witmer K. "Jack" Trone

Hanover - Witmer K. "Jack" Trone, 91, husband of Anna M. "Rick" Trone, entered into God's eternal care on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Homewood at Plum Creek.

Born on Tuesday, July 31, 1928 in Hanover, he was a son of the late Burnell K. and Hilda A. Witmer Trone. Jack was a 1946 graduate of Eichelberger High School and a 1964 graduate of the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, in Hershey. In 1986, he retired as a Sergeant with the Hanover Police Department after 32 years of service. He was also a security guard with the Conewago Valley School District for 17 years, and a licensed private investigator and bail bondsman. Jack served with the US Army, was a member of the Hanover Elks BPOE # 763, a life member of the VFW Post # 2506, and a charter member of the Fraternal Order of Police # 69 in Hanover.

Surviving, in addition to his wife of 63 years, is a brother-in-law, Michael Zinn and his wife, Cynthia, of Hanover; two nieces, Holly Zinn and her husband, Shawn Marchio, and Hilary (Zinn) Bloom and her husband, Joshua; a nephew, Michael Zinn, II and his wife, Jennifer; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; and one great-great-nephew. He was preceded in death by his sister, Louise Trone; and a brother, Irl Trone.

In compliance with state and health guidelines during this time, a private graveside service for Jack will be held at Rest Haven Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 30 W. Chestnut Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or to a .

Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting PanebakerFuneralHome.com
Published in Evening Sun from May 11 to May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Witmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Download Now