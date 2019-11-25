|
|
Yvonne E. "Von" Marchio
Hanover - Yvonne E. "Von" Marchio, 64, of Hanover, passed peacefully at home on Sunday, November 24, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the loving wife, for 47 years, of Rodney E. "Rock" Marchio, Sr.
Born Feb. 26, 1955 in Gettysburg, she was the daughter of the late William E., Sr. and Bessie I. (Laughman) Rue.
Yvonne loved collecting snowmen and watching wild deer. She enjoyed going to the beach in Ocean City, MD and the Outer Banks and also liked visiting Lancaster. Yvonne watched Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football games. She was employed with Hadco, Littlestown, for a number of years retiring in 2017. Yvonne especially loved spending time with her family and watching the Hall Mark Channel during the Christmas season. She spent lots of time on face book and using her Kindle.
In addition to her husband Rodney, she is survived by her children, Rod Marchio, Jr. and wife Jill, Carlisle, PA and Bobbie McGillvray and husband Eric, Hanover; grandchildren, Justin McGillvray (stationed in Hawaii), Dylan Marchio, Brooke McGillvray and Jacob Kissinger; her siblings, William E. Rue, Jr. and wife Michelle, Dover, Doris Harrison and husband Edward, Spring Grove, Debra Thomas and husband Michael, Hanover, Kevin Rue and wife Brenda, Hanover, Joanne McMaster and husband Brian, Hanover, and Mary Gebhart and husband Rick, Hanover; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by three siblings, Allen Rue, Sr., Donald Rue and Susan Slaybaugh.
A service to celebrate the life of Yvonne Marchio will be held at 11:00am on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Wetzel Funeral Home and Crematory, 549 Carlisle St., Hanover, PA 17331 with Rev. Daniel Dellosso officiating. A time to share memories with the family and an opportunity to view will be on Friday from 10am until the time of the service at the funeral home. Burial will be in Rest Haven Cemetery, Hanover.
For those desiring, contributions in memory of Yvonne Marchio may be made to; The National Breast Cancer Foundation, 28 West 44th St., Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 or to V.N.A. Hospice, 440 N. Madison St., Hanover, PA 17331.
To share memories of Yvonne Marchio and view a video tribute, please visit www.wetzelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Evening Sun from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2019