Yvonne G. StaubYork - Yvonne G. Staub, 81, entered into rest on Thursday afternoon at her residence. She was the wife of Fred G. Staub. They had shared 64 years of marriage.She was born July 13, 1939 in Hanover. The daughter of the late Laurence K. and Mary G. (Lutter) Reth.Yvonne worked as a secretary for the Pennsylvania Law Library. Yvonne was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, past president of the PCCW, music minister charismatic music, Upper Room Prayer Group, music leader of the Harrisburg Diocese Music Ministry, co-director of the IHM Summer Camp.Including her husband Fred, Yvonne is also survived by eleven children: Cecilia McWilliams and husband Dave of York Springs, Gwen Kirk and husband Ron of Manchester, Pattie Mann of New Oxford, Mary Lou Thomson and husband Cameron or Yorktown, VA, Bonnie Sease of New Oxford, Fred G. Staub, Jr. and wife Karen of New Oxford, Theresa Zartman and husband Allen of McSherrystown, Buddy Staub of Spring Grove, Kathy Hoff of Hanover, Rusty Myers and husband Jeremy of Hanover, Cyril Staub of Hanover, 30 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by a son Davie Staub, three grandchildren Jesse Lightner, Corey Thomson and Josh Zartman, a brother Laurence Reth, Jr.A special thanks to our dear friends Rose Dayhoff and Sandy Fake.The services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 2114 W. Market St. York is assisting the family with the arrangements.In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church 6084 W. Canal Rd. Abbottstown, PA 17301.