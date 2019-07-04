Services
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive P.O. Box 389
Manchester, MD 21102
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
New Lutheran Cemetery
Locust St
Manchester, MD
View Map
Zack Andrew Savage


1986 - 2019
Zack Andrew Savage Obituary
Zack Andrew Savage

Dillsburg - Zack Andrew Savage, 33, of Dillsburg, PA, passed suddenly Saturday June 29, 2019 at the York Hospital in York, PA. Born April 21, 1986 in Frederick, MD he was the son of Jerry Lee Savage of Reisterstown, MD and Joan M. Stroman of Manchester, MD.

Zack worked for UPMC Pinnacle Hospital in Hanover, PA. He enjoyed drawing, reading books, poetry and all kinds of animals especially cats.

Surviving in addition to his parents are siblings: Gary Savage of Manchester, MD, Allen Savage of Westminster, MD and Mary Savage of Bethel Springs, Tenn. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 from 6-8 pm.

Graveside services will be in the New Lutheran Cemetery, Locust St., Manchester, MD. on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 am.

Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Evening Sun on July 4, 2019
