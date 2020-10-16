HORNELL - Alice L. Ingham, 92, of 267 Grand St., Hornell, entered into heaven, Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 14, 2020) surrounded by her loving family after a brief illness with cancer.
Born in Canton, Pa. on Aug. 29, 1928, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Anna Churchill Doud. On July 9, 1949, she was married in Troy, Pa. to Hilton W. Ingham, who predeceased her on Sept. 22, 2004 after 55 years of marriage. Besides her parents and husband, she was also predeceased by her grandson, Robert "Rob" Ingham; her sister, Kathryn Jane Ballew; and her sister-in-law, Marjorie Doud.
A graduate of Canton High School, Alice was a former resident of Elmira and had resided in Hornell since 1961.
Alice was employed as a nurse's aide at Hornell Gardens, the former Bethesda Community Hospital in North Hornell and retired from St. James Mercy Hospital in Hornell. After her retirement, she was employed as a private aide. Alice was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and was a communicant of St. Ann's Church in Hornell. She was also a member of the Ladies of Columbus, the Hornell Elks Lodge No 364, the Hornell Association, the Red Hat Mamas Chapter 19580 in Hornell and a member of the St. James Mercy Hospital Auxiliary, and served as a volunteer at the lobby desk and the gift shop. She also served as an election inspector for the City of Hornell for many years.
Some of her favorite pastimes included knitting, crocheting and quilting. She will be remembered for being a wonderful seamstress and many years of making clothes and special quilts for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Alice was also known for that wonderful ability to have conversations with total strangers and make them feel as if they had been friends right along.
Now being joined with Hilton, she is off with the Big Elms crew, enjoying a BV and Diet Coke as the party continues.
Her family includes her three sons, Charles (Kathleen) Ingham of Hornell, Robert (Judy) Ingham of Dillsburg, Pa. and Michael (Priscilla) Ingham of Georgia; her daughter, Christina (Bill) Kuhn of Hornell; her seven grandchildren, Michael (Julie) Ingham of Hornell, Thomas (Marian) Ingham of Cary, N.C., Aaron (Caroline) Ingham of Dillsburg, Pa., Melissa (Stuart) McLean of Dillsburg, Pa., Lisa (Scott) Kimmel of Elizabethtown, Pa., Paul (Pandora) Ingham and Katie (Dan) Criss of Hornell; her 15 great-grandchildren, Karissa, Kiah, Keaton, Jake, Keira, Kyle, Josie, Rob, Lily, Reid, Quinn, Larsen, Anna, Kelsea and Kaylyn; her brother, Philip Doud of Canton, Pa.; many special nieces and nephews; her beloved dog, Lucy; her special friends, Maggie Ahearn, Eleanor Brown, Lois Elsenheimer, Carolyn Kelly and Fran Shute; and all those at the Hornell Elks Lodge who shared their smiles and hugs with her.
We would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Pat Picco and the staff at Care-First for the wonderful care they've given her, and the support they gave to her family.
There will no public calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday (Oct. 17, 2020). Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Town of Fremont. THOSE ATTENDING WILL BE REQUIRED TO WEAR A FACE MASK AND PRACTICE SOCIAL DISTANCING.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to either the Hornell Area Humane Society,7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, N.Y. 14843 or CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post, N.Y. 14870.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Alice L. Ingham.
Online condolences or remembrances of Alice are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.