Ann E. Fetsko (nee Hammond), 77, of Twinsburg, Ohio, formerly of Hornell, N.Y., passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019.
Ann was the beloved wife for 53 years of Michael Allen Fetsko; devoted mother of Dianne (Jay) Bravo, Mark (Christine Barta) Fetsko and Mickey Fetsko; loving grandmother of Matthew Fetsko; dear sister of Rev. Robert Hammond of Arkport, N.Y., Mary Fagnan of Twinsburg, Ohio and Joan (Richard) Vanderhoff of Henderson, NV; dear sister-in-law of Kenneth (Beverly) Fetsko; dear aunt and great aunt.
A Memorial Gathering to celebrate Ann's life will be held from 4-7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at the Johnson-Romito Funeral Home, 9819 Darrow Road, (Corner of Rt. 91 & Post Road), Twinsburg, Ohio (330-425-2244). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at SS Cosmas & Damian Catholic Church, 10419 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, Ohio.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Ann's name to the Foundation of the Twinsburg Public Library, 10050 Ravenna Road, Twinsburg, Ohio 44087.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019