|
|
PERKINSVILLE - Anna R. Lawrence, 94, passed away early Monday morning (Dec. 16, 2019) at the Conesus Lake Nursing Home Facility in Livonia where she had resided for the past five years.
Anna was born Aug. 4, 1925 in Perkinsville the daughter of George and Anna (Miller) Bricks. She grew up in Perkinsville and remained a resident there most of her life. Anna and Robert Lawrence were married Aug. 9, 1941 and together celebrated over 45 years together prior to Robert passing away in February of 1987. Anna was a farmer's wife and mother of 12 children. Together they owned and operated the Cottage Inn for a number of years.
Throughout the years, Anna excelled at baking wonderful wedding cakes and other specialty cakes. She also catered many different events. Anna was an active volunteer for several organizations including, the Perkinsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary; a council leader at Sacred Heart Church; a 4H leader (naming her troop the Loon Lake Riders); as well as a leader for girl scouts and boy scouts. She sewed all her children's clothing; raised a large garden every year and did lots of canning.
Anna was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, Robert Lawrence; her daughter and son in law, Mary and Tom Walker; her son in law, Bob Mykel; her siblings, Retired Naval Commander Bernard Bricks, Mary Edmond and George Bricks.
She is survived by her children, Anna "Butch" Cisco, Dianne (Ted) McGilvray, Rev. Patrica Lawrence-Shafer, Carol Mykel, Linda (Ronald) Sahrle, Roberta Smith, Debra (Rod) Wehnau, Robert (Tina) Lawrence, Laurie Lawrence, Beth (Henry) Shaw, Bill (Stephanie) Lawrence; 25 grandchildren; 44 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews.
Anna's family and friends may call Friday from 4-7 p.m. at the St. George-Forsythe Funeral Home, 109 West Naples St., Wayland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for her on Saturday at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Church in Perkinsville. Committal prayers and interment will take place immediately following at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Perkinsville.
Contributions in memory of Anna R. Lawrence may be made to The Vincent House, 310 Second Ave., Wayland, NY 14572; or to the Perkinsville Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, c/o Jane Congdon, PO Box 14, Perkinsville, NY 14529.
Please visit www.stgeorgefuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 18, 2019