DANSVILLE, N.Y. - Anne VanDerwerken Black, 90, passed away peacefully on July 27, 2020, at Noyes Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her children.She was born in Dansville on July 6, 1930, a daughter of the late Arthur and Bertha (Johnson) VanDerwerken.She was also predeceased by her husband, Paul F. Black Sr.; her siblings and their spouses, Catherine (Jacob) Morsch, Elizabeth VanDerwerken, Donna (Wesley) Fox, Dorothea (Gordon) Derrenbacher, Clarence (Margie), Lewis (Honey), Arthur (Phyllis), James VanDerwerken; sisters-in-law, Virginia Treat, and Sister Camille Marie Black; brother-in-law, Francis Treat.Anne is survived by her five children, Amanda (Ron) Schuster, Paul F. (Sandra) Black Jr., Elizabeth Black, Alison (David) Knights, James (Patricia) Black; nine grandchildren, Erin (Nathaniel) Kysor, William (Erica) Schuster, Michael Schuster, Jeremy ( Dawn Schleyer) Black, Kristy (Andrew) Cook, Ashley (Marc Schoeberlein) Knights, Benjamin Knights, Rebecca (Keven Norton) Black, Marie Black; four great-grandchildren, Camden, Parker Black, Reagan Cook, Cole Schuster; sister, Rhoda (Roger) Wright; sister-in-law, Tannis VanDerwerken; and many nieces and nephews.A Memorial Service will be private for her family, internment in Greenmount Cemetery Dansville.Arrangements are by the Hindle Funeral Home, Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com. Memorials can be sent to Ann and Carl Myers Cancer Center, 111 Clara Barton St., Dansville, NY 14437.