BOLIVAR - Anthony "Tony" Sallazzo, 95, of 100 Davis St. passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at home following a lengthy illness.
Born on April 19, 1924 in McKeesrocks, Pa., he was the son of Dominick and Teresa Ciampa Sallazzo. He married the former Barbara Coon on April 27, 1946 in Bolivar. Mrs. Sallazzo preceded him in death on January 20, 2011 after 65 years of a very happy marriage.
Tony was a graduate of Bolivar Central School. Tony enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps on December 8, 1941 and was sworn in on December 29th of the same year in Buffalo. After boot camp on Parris Island in South Carolina he was attached to Company M-3rd Battalion First Marine Division who saw action in Guadalcanal. Later he was transferred to A Company 4th MT Battalion, 25th regiment, 4th Marine Division. Their main objective was to take Japanese Islands that had airfields; the first being two small islands in the Kwajalein Atoll, Roi and Namur. From there, after training at their rest camp in Maui Hawaii, they went on to invade Saipan, Tinian, and Iwo Jima.
Tony was awarded five Combat stars, plus the Navy and Marine Unit Citations with oak leaf clusters, the Presidential Unit Citation – American Campaign, Asiatic Pacific Campaign – World War II Campaign - Iwo Jima Medal, and the Good Conduct Expert Rifleman-Pistol Sharpshooter medals. He was also awarded the New York State Medal for Merit and Conspicuous Service award, presented by Senator Cathy Young on August 11, 2011. Also on December 12, 2011 the Allegany County Board of Legislators honored Tony with a certificate for his action in the Pacific during World War II.
After his discharge on December 29, 1945 Tony worked for several wholesale distributors selling hunting and fishing supplies traveling throughout Western NY and Pennsylvania. In 1960 he formed his own sales group traveling the 13 Northeastern states for some of the top manufacturers of hunting and fishing supplies. Here he called on Wholesale distributors and major catalog houses, while also presenting at consumer sport shows in most of the states his group covered.
Tony belonged to several gun clubs where he enjoyed skeet, trap and sporting clay shooting. He was an avid fly fisherman, and he and his lovely wife Barb enjoyed deep-sea fishing near their home in Jensen Beach, Fla. In 1968 he was inducted into the International Fishing Hall of Fame in Florida.
Tony was well known for his famous cooking and loved cooking Italian dishes for his many friends and family. Mostly Tony enjoyed and loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and the cherished times they spent together. He was known to say "Who could have lived a better life than Barb and me traveling halfway round the world, hunting, fishing and having such a loving family."
Tony was a member of St. Mary's Church Bolivar, and Kenyon Andrus Post 772 American Legion, Bolivar.
Surviving are one daughter Mrs. Antoinette (Randy) Sprague of Portville; seven grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a son, Robert J. Sallazzo on May 22, 1985; and one brother, Vincent Sallazzo.
Friends may call at the Schaffner Funeral Home Inc. Bolivar on Friday, September 27,2019 from 2-4 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at St. Mary's Church in Bolivar at 11 a.m. with burial in St Mary's Cemetery.
Memorials to St. Mary's Church, 111 Wellsville St., Bolivar, NY 14715; Kenyon Andrus Post 772 of the American Legion 387 Main Street, Bolivar, NY; or to Home Care & Hospice 1225 West State St., Olean, NY.
The family would like to thank his longtime caregiver Tina Shafer and her staff for their loving and long term care.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019