HORNELL/ARKPORT - Barbara A. Caparulo, 72, of Hornell, formerly of Arkport, entered into Heaven peacefully with her daughters holding her close, Sunday afternoon (March 31, 2019) at Elderwood in Hornell.
Born in Hornell on May 22, 1946, she was the adopted daughter of the late Charles and Eva (VanSkiver) Kinne. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her former parents- in-law, James and Arlene Caparulo, former sister-in-law Anne Cilano, as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins of the VanSkiver family.
Throughout her childhood and teenage years, Barb and her family spent their summers at Lake Demon in Howard. During that time, she enjoyed many nights of dancing and socializing at the "Rec Hall."
Barb was a graduate of Hornell High School. Many years later she received an Associate's Degree in Human Services from Alfred State College. She resided in Arkport for 22 years before moving to Hornell in 1989.
On July 19, 1966, she was married at St. Ann's Church in Hornell to Gary Lee Caparulo, who survives. Although the two eventually divorced, they remained very close friends over the years and shared in family activities together. During her early married life, while raising her daughters, Barb took on various jobs to help make ends meet including childcare and laundry services in her home. In the later years of her married life she worked as a nurses' aide at Sue's Rest Home, St. James Hospital in Hornell and the Maryville Home for Adults in Howard. She was a 15-year volunteer member of the Arkport Fire Department and Ambulance Corps as well as a member of the Arkport Memorial American Legion Post.
In 1989 she began rehabilitation for alcoholism and enjoyed many years of continuous sobriety. As a member of Alcoholic Anonymous (AA) Barb served as a treasurer, sponsor and mentor encouraging many other people. Barb's sobriety was very important to her and an accomplishment she was very proud of. Her family and close friends will be forever grateful for that life-changing gift.
Her family includes two daughters, Chrissy Caparulo of Hornell, Maria (Dan) McMahon of Almond; former husband, Gary Caparulo; three grandchildren, Justin DiMarzo of Salisbury, N.C., Rachel McMahon of Rochester and Daniel McMahon of Almond; one great-grandchild, Amelia DiMarzo; one brother, James Kinne of Hornell; her former brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jim and Sandy Caparulo, Ruth and Carmine Iorio, Rose Caparulo, Mike Cilano; her special cousin, Judy Lander; several cousins of the VanSkiver family as well as several nieces and nephews and the many friends Barbara made while residing at Elderwood.
The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. in Hornell is honored to serve the family of Barbara A. Caparulo.
Calling hours are 2-4 p.m. Saturday (April 6, 2019) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main Street, Hornell. A brief memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. with Pastor Tony Ross officiating. Interment will be in Rural Cemetery in Hornell on May 22, 2019 (what would have been her 73 birthday) at 11 a.m.
Her family wishes to express their heartfelt appreciation to the ENTIRE staff at Elderwood in Hornell for the wonderful care, love and support they extended to Barb and her family during her time with you. May the Lord bless you all as you continue to serve those fortunate enough to live there.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the Activities Fund at Elderwood of Hornell, 1 Bethesda Drive, Hornell, N.Y. 14843. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 2, 2019