WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Beverly 'Bev" B. Inferrera, 93, of Scott Avenue, passed away on Sunday (June 16, 2019) at Jones Memorial Hospital. She was born in Wellsville on Sept. 11, 1925 to the late John and Mary Tarantine Boyd. On Oct. 8, 1960 she married Basil Inferrera who predeceased her on April 8, 1976.
Bev was a life long resident of Wellsville who graduated from Immaculate Conception and Wellsville High School. She had attended RBI Business School and had worked for several local companies including New York Telephone, Air Preheater and Worthington. She also ran the family property rental business for many years. Bev was very active in the Wellsville Community where she was a Charter Member of the Wellsville Lioness Club, a member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Chapter Preceptor Beta Upsilon Twig, the Investment Club and enjoyed playing poker with her many girl friends. She was also a member of the Immaculate Conception Church of Wellsville.
Bev was a loving mother who raised five children, Rand (Connie) Beckman of Belmont, Darcy (James) Catino of Batavia, Joseph (Penny) Inferrera of New Milford, Conn., John Inferrera of Pittsford and James Inferrera of Wellsville. She was a loving grandmother to her 12 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. She was also survived by many cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband, Basil; her parents, John and Mary Boyd; and her son, Rand.
In keeping with Bev's wishes, a memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial gifts in her name may be made to either the Immaculate Conception Church or to the Father Brown Mission Club.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 19, 2019