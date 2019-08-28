|
ALFRED STATION - Our gentle, passionate, funny, and beloved Bonnie, breathed her last breath on Aug. 25, 2019 surrounded by her family in her home in Alfred Station, N.Y., where she wanted to spend her last days.
Two-and-a-half years before, we were saddened by her diagnosis of stage four ovarian cancer, which Bonnie fought bravely. Her time after being diagnosed, was both difficult and wonderful... a time to deepen her connections with family and friends.
Bonnie ran a tight ship at home, drove Bob (and her daughters) crazy by being late, loved beauty and art, a hike at Stony Brook, a bouquet of flowers, a goofy cow costume, a walk with her dog Tiger, or the smell of fresh-cut grass wafting in through her bedroom window at night.
She is survived by her devoted husband, Robert (Bob) Amico; daughters, Maya Booman-Amico, Yisela Booman-Amico; Yisela's fiancé Tommy, and daughter Keira. She's also survived by her mother, Ruth Booman; sister, Barb Ilse and husband Tim; brother Jack Booman; an extended family including nephew Nathan Ilse and wife Amanda Martinson and their two children, Wes and Addy; niece Kristen and her husband Anthony Quill, and their two children, Henrik and Betty.
Bonnie was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, in 1954, the youngest of three children, to Ruth and Wes Booman. At age 24, she fell in love with chef/philosopher, Bob Amico, and they were married for 40 years. She went on to get her art degrees at UCLA and her master's at Buffalo State College. Bonnie taught art at the Alfred-Almond schools for 22 years.
A memorial service will be held in Alfred, N.Y., at the Union University Church, at 2 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 31. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester, N.Y., or Home Care and Hospice, Wellsville, N.Y.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019