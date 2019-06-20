|
CANISTEO - Bonnie L. Bossard, 81, of Ordway Lane, passed away early Tuesday morning (June 18, 2019) at her home.
Born in Hornell Nov. 12, 1937, the daughter of James and Madeleine Holt Carlin, she had resided in this area most of her life. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School, Class of 1955, and had been employed at a variety of places including the former P&C Grocery and at the Town of Hornellsville Assessor's Office.
Bonnie was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Hornell American Legion, the Wednesday's Ladies League at the Hornell Bowl, and maintaining her home and yard was a high priority for Bonnie.
She was predeceased by her parents; her sister, Virginia Travis; and her brother, William Carlin.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri Bossard Elliott of Canisteo; her sons, Steven Bossard of Hornell and Allen Bossard of Canisteo; her special canine friend and companion, "Jack"; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
To send a remembrance to the family, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com or on [email protected] The family is being assisted by Gerald R. Brown, Director at Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.
There will be no visitation hours. Friends are invited to join the family for a Celebration Of Life, on Sunday June 30, 2019 from 1 until 3 p.m., at the Southside Tavern, 312 Canisteo St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Friends may make memorial contributions to: Care First, 11751 East Corning Road, Corning, N.Y. 14830-3657.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 20, 2019