|
|
Bridgette Elyse Fairbrother, 33, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 28, 1986 at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville to Robin Harris and Monte Pete Fairbrother.
Bridgette had a huge heart, she was a very loving and kind person. She enjoyed spending time with her children, family and friends. She was addicted to tattoos and loved the stories behind them. Bridgette had a passion for being outdoors, riding ATV's, shooting guns and soaking up the sun. She started off loving animals as a child,
bringing home snakes, snapping turtles, bugs, dogs, kittens and continued to open her heart to especially dogs as an adult. Bridgette was a beautiful person and will be missed by many.
Bridgette is survived by her four children, Stephen Hayes, Micah Hayes, Johnthan Harris and Elyce Fairbrother; grandmother, Ruth Allen; father, Monte Pete (Mary Ann) Fairbrother; mother, Robin Harris; brother, Brad (Kassie) Fairbrother; sister, Tabatha Koehler; uncle, Jess Allen; nieces, Leah and Lucy Lou and her nephews, Dakota, Austin and Jack Fairbrother. Also many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is predeseased by her grandparents, Jack and Geraldine Fairbrother.
Private services for the family will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Lamarche Funeral Home, 35 Main St., Hammondsport, N.Y. 14840. We invite all friends and family to join us for a celebration of Bridgette's life at the Avoca Legion, 33 North Main St., at 2 p.m., on Saturday following private services.
In lieu of flowers, the family has designated Arbor Housing and Development Domestic Violence Shelter (The Net Shelter), 26 Bridge St., Corning, NY 14830.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020