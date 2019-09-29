|
ARKPORT - Carol Grace Butler, 62, of 8910 County Route 46, Arkport, NY (Town of Dansville) died unexpectedly Tuesday morning (September 24, 2019) at her home following a long illness.
Born in Webster, MA on May 29, 1957, she was the daughter of Stanley and Myrtis (Foskett) Cimoch.
Carol grew up in Dudley, MA and was a graduate of Bay Path Regional High School in Charlton, MA (class of 1976).
Growing up on her family's Dairy Farm, Carol developed a deep love and affection for all animals at a very early age. As a young girl, she began rescuing both wild and farm animals. For the past 30 years, she owned and operated Oak Tree Sanctuary. As a licensed wildlife rehabilitator, she rehabbed all sorts of wildlife and rescued orphaned or abused farm animals. She also owned Windom Hill Kennel of Arkport where she raised German Shepherds and Great Danes.
Carol was married on September 3, 1988 to Roy A. Butler, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, James Proulx and Brian Girardi and her daughter, Melissa Butler; along with two grandchildren.
At Carol's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Carol's family request that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name be made to any reputable charitable organization that assists veterans and s.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019