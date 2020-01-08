|
|
At 3:20 a.m., Christmas Eve (Dec. 24, 2019), Carol Louise Pratt Spooner went home to be with the love of her life, Karl.
Carol was the daughter of the late Raymond and Lilyan Pratt of Hornell, N.Y. and sister of the late Norma E. Talipski.
She is survived by her five children, Karen Spilman, Kim Pilger, Kelley, Karrie and Kevin Spooner; her grandchildren, Benjamin, Rachel, Cora and Jeron Pilger. Also nieces, Laurie Ann Larsen, Susan Talipski and Linda Semyon; nephews, Terry Spooner, Larry Spooner and Raymond Talipski; as well as great-nieces and great-nephews.
Carol spent over 40 years working at Piper Aircraft and had been a resident of Vero Beach since 1959.
A private service was held at Strunk Funeral Home, Vero Beach on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
The family respectfully request donations be made to the VNA Hospice of Indian River County.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 8, 2020