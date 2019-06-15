HORNELL - Charles E. "Charlie" Carmen, 76, of 16 Ransom St., Hornell, formerly of Thacher Street, Hornell, died unexpectedly Tuesday morning (June 11, 2019) at his home.



Born on April 27, 1943, he was the son of Donald and Rose (Baxter) Carmen.



Charlie resided in Cobleskill, N.Y. for many years and has lived in the Hornell area for the past 25 years. He had been employed as a truck driver for most of his adult life and had been employed as a delivery man for Bathrick's Florist of Hornell.



He was a devoted member of the Church of Latter Day Saints in Arkport and was also an avid fisherman.



Charlie is survived by two sisters, Ella Smith and Rose Marie Carmen; his half-brother, Stewart Utter; his half-sister, Carol Acquaviva; along with many friends in the Hornell area.



At Charlie's request there will be no calling hours. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.



Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.



To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhomc.com Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary