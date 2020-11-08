ALFRED STATION - Charles E. Burdick of Route 244 of Alfred Station passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at the age of 89.
Charles was born in Alfred on May 4, 1931 the son of Arthur and Gretchen Burdick. He resided in Alfred his whole life and spent 86 of 89 years living in the same home.
He was married on Aug. 1, 1959 to Jacqueline (Sick) Burdick, who predeceased him in 2015. Together they had four sons, Bradley (Janice) Burdick of Alfred Station, Tom (Peg) Burdick of Andover, Glenn Burdick of Geneva, Royce (Katherine) Burdick of Hartsville; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Mary Patrick of Florida, and Mary Jane Burdick of Albany; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brother, Douglas Burdick; his sisters, Thelma Palmiter, Norma Burdick, and Joanne Goff.
Charles attended school in Alfred Station before going on to Alfred-Almond Central School and graduating in 1949. After high school he worked on his father's farm, later taking over for him and operating it with his wife until 1969. Later employment included; Alfred University, Worthington, and Alfred Almond Central School, where he spent 30+ years before retiring. Charles was also a 73-year member of the Alfred Station Fire Company, starting at age 16. Another of his long term memberships included being a member of the Masonic University Lodge #944, and later the Alfred Almond Lodge #230.
Some of Charles's numerous hobbies were farming, woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He was an especially avid deer hunter never having missed a first day of deer season. He also enjoyed spending time at the family deer camp in Alfred.
The family would like to give special thanks to caregivers, Kelley Roberts, Sandy Kuykendall, and special neighbors Bill and Joy Cleveland.
There will be a Celebration of Life for Charles this coming summer, and dates will be announced.
Any contributions can be made to the Alfred Station Fire Company.