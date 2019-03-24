|
ANGELICA - Clinton "Duke" L. Makeley, 75, of 108 Center St., passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018 at Highland Healthcare in Wellsville.
Born in Baltimore, Md., Aug. 17, 1943, the son of Levan J. and Florence (Ferry) Makeley, he had resided in Angelica for most of his life, and had worked for Swann's Roofing in Angelica. Duke enjoyed fishing, euchre, fixing odds and ends and electrical work.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Olejniczak Makeley, whom he married on June 25, 1966; four sons, Levan James (Annie) Makeley of New Jersey, Clinton L. Makeley Jr. of Las Vegas, Brian (Bridget) Makeley of Wellsville, Michael Makeley of Angelica, three daughters, Vickie (Raymond) Hoffman of Angelica, Bobbie (Earl "Fritz") Myer of New Jersey, and Venus Makeley of Angelica; four sisters, Rita Little, Barbara Makeley, Penny Fincher, and Lucky Turner,; 10 grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces, and nephews.
Burial will be at the Until the Day Dawn Cemetery in Angelica.
A luncheon will be held on May 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the American Legion Post #414 in Angelica.
Duke's family would like to thank the Angelica Rescue Squad, Highland Healthcare, Jones Memorial Hospital, and all the family, friends, and neighbors that lent a helping hand.
Duke's family would like to thank the Angelica Rescue Squad, Highland Healthcare, Jones Memorial Hospital, and all the family, friends, and neighbors that lent a helping hand.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019