More Obituaries for Constance A. “Connie” Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance A. “Connie” Morris

Constance A. “Connie” Morris Obituary
NORTH HORNELL - Constance A. "Connie" Morris, 86 of Heather Heights, passed away Tuesday morning (Aug. 27, 2019) at Elderwood at Hornell.

To honor her wishes there will be no calling hours. Relatives and friends are invited to join her family at St. Ann's Church, 31 Erie Ave., Hornell where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in her memory at 10 a.m. Tuesday (Sept. 3, 2019). Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Township, Pa. at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute to their favorite charity in her memory.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of The Spectator.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019
