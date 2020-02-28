Home

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. - Dale B. Green, 72, of Wellsville, died Wednesday (February 26, 2020) in Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville.

Born Nov. 28, 1947, in Wellsville, he was the son of Arnold K. and Dorothy A. Johnson Green. A graduate of Scio Central School and Breeden School of Welding in Genesee, Pa., he served honorably with the U.S. Army from 1967-1968.

On Sept. 29, 1973, in Hallsport, he married the former Jo Ann Billings, who survives.

He was employed as a pipeline foreman by Otis Eastern for over 45 years. Dale was a member of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702 and Operating Engineers Local #158. In retirement, Dale's world revolved around spending time with his grandchildren outdoors, in his shop building, and attending their sporting events.

Surviving besides his wife, Jo Ann, are two sons, Kristopher (Allison) Green and Chad (Shannon) Green, both of Wellsville; five grandchildren, Alex, Trenton, Ella, Wyatt, and Liam; a sister, Roseanne Perry of Wellsville; brother-in-law, Terry (Theresa) Billings of Greenwood; sister-in-law, Gayle (Dennis) Clark of Belmont; nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth A. Green; and brothers-in-law, Dale Billings and Douglas Billings.

Friends may call Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2–4 and 7-9 p.m., at Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y., where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. The Rev. Jon Schink will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702.

Memorials may be made to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, P.O. Box 206, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 28, 2020
