HORNELL - Daniel P. Masterson, 52, of Davenport Street, passed away on Sunday (Aug. 30, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital after a courageous and long battle with cancer.
He was born in Hornell, Oct. 14, 1967, the son of Donald Masterson and Gloria (Pulkowsy) Masterson. He was a graduate of Hornell High School, and went on to serve in the US Navy during the Persian Gulf War, for four years, finishing his reserve obligation in 1996. Danny had a Bachelor's Degree in teaching, and was a substitute teacher for Canisteo-Greenwood CCS, and Hornell City School District, and was also employed as a manager at Pizza King in Hornell for 30 years, alongside his dear friends Jeff and Diane Dailey. He was a sports enthusiast, and loved to coach and umpire several sporting events. Danny was a huge New York Yankees fan, also the San Francisco 49ers, and loved to visit the beach frequently. His presence will be missed by family, and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents.
He is survived by two sisters, Bernice (Jeff) Mulhollen of Hornell, Donna (Rex) Depew of Hornell; three brothers, David Masterson of Hornell, Robert Masterson of Wellsville, Richard (Laralee) Masterson of Hornell; special niece, Rachel (Chad) Depew-Schaumberg, and her son, Dylan; special friends and extended family, Abigail (Randy) McKee of Hornell, and their children, Matthew, Brayden, and Victoria, and Rhonda (Scott) Baube of Honeyoe, and their grandchildren, Aiyana and DJ; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held at Fremont Cemetery, with Pastor Charles Harrison officiating, along with Military Honors on Sunday (Sept. 6, 2020) at 11 a.m. A Celebration of Danny's life will be held immediately after at the Hornell VFW starting at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Hornell Little League, PO Box 374, Hornell, NY 14843, and Hornell City School District Athletic Association, 120 Raider Road, Hornell, NY 14843.