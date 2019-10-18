|
|
WELLSVILLE - David C. Sweet, 73, of Larchwood Drive, passed away on Wednesday (Oct. 16, 2019) in North Chili. He was born on May 14, 1946 in Wellsville to Robert C. and Gladys Dickinson Sweet. On July 1, 1995 in Wellsville he married Jacqueline Austin, who survives.
David was a graduate of Wellsville High School in 1964. He entered the U.S Air Force in 1966 where he served a tour in Vietnam stationed at at Bien Hoa Air Force Base as a sergeant in Transit Alert. David entered the US Army Reserve in 1972 and retired in 1992 as a First Sergeant. While in the service to his country he earned many awards including the Meritorious Service Award. He was a 54 year life member of the Fire Department and held many offices as a member of the McEwen Hose Company and later the Wellsville Fire Company. David served the Wellsville Fire Department as Chief 2003 until 2005 and presently was a member of the Fire Police. He worked for his father and uncle from 1970 until 1990 at the former Rockwell Brothers Department Store and retired from Air Preheater in 2004. He was a member of the First Trinity Lutheran Church of Wellsville and its Saturday Bible Study and the Men's Club. David was a former member of the Wellsville Ambulance Corps.
Survivors include his Wife Jacqueline; his mother, Gladys Sweet of Wellsville; his sons, Matthew [Laura] Sweet of Clayton, N.C., and Mark Robert Sweet of Wellsville; a daughter, Carrie Lynn [Robert] Perez of Santa Clarita, CA.; five grandchildren, Cory C. Sweet, Nathan C. Sweet, Kendall Hathaway, Lacey Green and Luke Green; his sister, Kathryn [Roger] Moyer of Wellsville; several nieces and nephews; special friends Tom Slavin, and Belinda and Robert Butts.
Friends are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 2 until 4 p.m., at the J.W. Embser Sons Funeral Home in Wellsville. A funeral service will take place at 4 p.m. at the conclusion of the calling hours with Pastor Dick Helms presiding. Burial will take place in Woodlawn Cemetery and memorials may be made to the Wellsville Fire Department, or to the Wellsville Volunteer Ambulance Corps, or to the Hart House.
To leave online condolences please visit www.embserfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 18, 2019