NUNDA, N.Y. - David Elmer Kunkle, 83, of Nunda, N.Y. went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, at Unity Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
He lived much of his life in Pennsylvania where he was born in Ephrata to the late Albert and Almeta Kunkle on March 7, 1936. He was the husband of Sonya Kunkle, with whom he shared over 15 years of marriage.
David was a member of the Hunt Baptist Church, Hunt, N.Y. where he will be missed by many friends who, over the course of his long, courageously fought illnesses, have provided much love and support. He was a past member of Hinkletown Mennonite Church and Sweden Hill Mennonite Church, both in Pennsylvania.
He enjoyed the outdoors…yard work, hiking, hunting, fishing and especially walking the fields with young farmers teaching them the importance of natural farming. He always looked forward to Tuesday morning coffee with Church friends. The true joy of his life was spending time with his children and many grandchildren and knowing he made a positive impact on each of them in their Christian walk and journey through life. Over the years, he traveled all over the country and into Canada to be with family members so each one knew they were special to him and had his undivided love and attention. He was deeply loved by his family.
During his working career, he held several interesting positions, mostly in the field of agriculture in one form or another where he was known and respected for his knowledge, wisdom and "quiet manner." He retired at the age of 80 as a Soil Consultant with Agri-Dynamics where he established many lasting friendships over the years.
In addition to his wife, David is survived by six children, Sharon (Dennis) Stauffer of Apple Creek, Ohio, Gary (Bert) Kunkle of Leola, Pa., Bradley (Dana Beth) Kunkle of Colorado Springs, CO, Bryan "Scott" (Beatrice) Kunkle of Mount Morris, N.Y., Beverly (Dean) Musser of Colorado Springs, CO, and David (Sheree) Kunkle of Lititz, Pa.; two step-sons, Mark (Kelli) Lucksinger of Highland, N.Y. and John (Terri) Lucksinger of Smyrna, TN; 26 grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by four
brothers and three sisters.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife of 37 years, Geraldine; step-daughter, Mary Teresa Coleman; and a brother, Paul Kunkle.
A funeral was held at Hinkletown Mennonite Church in Ephrata, Pa. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, with interment at Weaverland Mennonite Cemetery.
A memorial service is planned for Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at Hunt Baptist Church, 9932 South Church Street, Hunt, N.Y. with Pastor Gerald R. Feulmer officiating. A luncheon will follow the service.
Memorial contributions in David's memory may be made to Jerry Brunetti Memorial, c/o PASA, P.O. Box 419, Millheim, Pa. 16854 or at www.pasafarming.org/donate.
Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Sept. 10, 2019