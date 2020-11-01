1/1
David L. Young
WELLSVILLE – David L. Young, 60, passed away at home Wednesday (Oct. 28, 2020).

Mr. Young was born on June 29, 1960 in Wellsville to Douglas V. and Roberta J. (Walker) Young. He was a 1979 graduate of Scio Central School. On June 28, 1997 he married Diane K. Houck, who preceded him in death on Oct. 26, 2018.

David worked as a senior mechanic for ARC of Allegany County in Wellsville for 15 years, retiring in 2018. He also drove school bus for Wellsville Central School both before and after working for ARC.

Dave is survived by his sister, Nancy L. (Gary) Harris of Pinehurst, N.C.; a brother-in-law, Mark (Jean) Houck of Rochester; an aunt, Elizabeth Walker of Wellsville; nieces and nephews, Jordan M. Harris, Alexa N. Harris, Anna Houck, and Josh Houck; and several cousins.

He loved to camp and especially enjoyed Cowanesque Lake, the Hudson Valley region, Ogdensburg and 1000 Islands. His favorite memories included boating and touring various locations on the Saint Lawrence Seaway.

Dave was a very kind person, always willing to help those who were in need. He was sensitive and thoughtful to those around him. He had a unique ability to choose the most suitable gifts for those he loved.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday (Nov. 3) from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at Baker-Swan Funeral Home in Wellsville. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Elva Cornell of Bolivar United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Fairlawn Cemetery in Scio. Online condolences may be offered at www.baker-swan.com.

Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to SPCA Serving Allegany County, PO Box 381, Wellsville, N.Y. 14895.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baker-Swan Funeral Home
3256 Riverside Drive
Wellsville, NY 14895
585 593-3256
