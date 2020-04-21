|
|
HORNELL - Debra A. "Debbie" Mallery, 67, of Grand Street, passed away peacefully at home Sunday evening (April 19, 2020) surrounded by the comfort, care and love of her family following a courageous battle with cancer.
Debbie was born Dec. 16, 1952 in Hornell to Robert and Ann (Mighells) Dobell. On Aug. 3, 2003 she married Joseph Mallery, who survives and resides in Hornell. Debbie was predeceased by her father, Robert Dobell, in 1985.
Debbie was a life-long resident of Hornell and had been a nurse's aid and supervisor for Steuben ARC on Adist Street in Hornell. She had also worked for several years at Hornell Gardens before going to Steuben ARC.
Affectionately known as "Miss Hospitality" by her family, Debra loved family and friend get-togethers where she loved to cook and bake for those closest to her. Pizza nights were very special along with summer barbecues and birthday parties especially for her grandchildren. She loved her grandchildren and would spoil them any chance she could. Christmas was her favorite time of year, baking, cooking and decorating her home from top- to- bottom for that special time of year.
In addition to her husband Joe, Debbie is survived by four children: daughter Holly Sutton of Hornell; sons: Jeff Sutton and Daniel (Helen) Sutton all of Hornell and Shawn (Crystal) Sutton of Elmira. Her grandchildren: Daniel, Rachel and Kyle Sutton, Jaelyn Matt, Alexis, Jozelyn, Gavin and Haven Mae Sutton and Cullen Sutton.
Debbie is also survived by her mother Ann Dobell of Hornell, siblings: Robert (Barbara) Dobell of Arizona, Sherrie (Douglas) Swann of Hornell, Cathy (Joseph) Farnham of Hornell, Thomas (Jessica) Dobell of Hartsville and Susan (Roy) Brown of TN.; along with several nieces and nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 situation there will be no calling hours or service at this time. A celebration of life will be schedule for a later date.
Memorial contributions in Debbie's name may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son, Inc. Funeral Home in Canisteo.
Online condolences and memories may be shared at hpsmithandsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 21, 2020