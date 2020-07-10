ARKPORT - Denise M. Rossman, 66, of Sharps Hill Road, passed away Sunday (June 28, 2020) in Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.



Family and friends may attend visiting hours on Saturday (July 11. 2020) from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Arkport United Methodist Church, where a Memorial Service will follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport.



Please Note: Those attending must follow the Covid-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.



Arrangements by Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home of Hornell.

