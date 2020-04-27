|
|
Donald P. Willis, 64, of County Route 81, Addison, N.Y., passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester following failing health.
Born in Hornell on Dec. 16, 1955, Donnie was the son of the late William W. and Marilyn P. (Tiffany) Willis. Raised in Jasper, he was a 1975 graduate of Jasper Central School.
Donnie was employed for many years at Canisteo Furniture and Appliance up until the time of its closing.
He then worked at General Marble in Hornell and finally at Boral Tapeo Group in Elkland, Pa. A great Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Donnie also enjoyed NASCAR and never missed a chance to get into a football pool.
His greatest love was his beloved family and spending time with them. He kept the family tradition of picnics alive at his home where he hosted numerous gatherings whenever able.
On Aug. 9, 2014 he married Lois Button at the Woodhull Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Lois Willis at home; his children, Korrie (Robert) Fish of Elkland, Erika Willis of Greenwood, Brett Willis (Krysta Cronk) of Addison and Derek Willis of Hammondsport; his step-children, Elwin Davenport (Jamie Robbins) of Cameron Mills, Edward Davenport (Lucretia Hoad) of Addison and Stephanie (Henry) Robbins of Cameron Mills; his grandchildren, Mia Willis, Brandon Willis, Alana Davenport and three more due soon; his siblings, Jackie Willis Mitchell of Jasper, Darlene (Hugh) Allen of Springwater, Patty (Bob) Cornish of Troupsburg, Calvin (Mary) Willis of Jasper, Jeff (Sharon) Willis of Greenwood and Marty (Melissa) Willis of Woodhull; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Donnie was predeceased by his parents, Bill and Marilyn Willis; his infant son, Brandon Willis and his brother, William R. Willis.
Due to the current health emergency, no services will be held at this time. There will be a memorial gathering planned for family and friends once the health crisis has passed.
Burial will be in Woodhull Cemetery.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020