Doris E. Martin
ALMOND - Doris E. Martin, 85, passed away peacefully Monday (Aug. 17, 2020) at her home on State Route 21, after a short illness.

Calling hours are 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 22, 2020) at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell. 30 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE FUNERAL HOME AT ONE TIME. FACE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AND THE USE OF HAND SANITIZER AFTER ENTERING. A private funeral and committal service will be held at the Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Alfred Rural Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may contribute in her memory to the UR Medicine – Wilmot Cancer Center, 601 Elmwood Ave., Rochester, N.Y. 14624. Wilmot Cancer Center.

A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of The Spectator.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home Inc
285 Main St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-2700
