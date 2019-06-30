|
|
DANSVILLE - Doris W. Conway, 94, passed away Tuesday morning (June 25, 2019) at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.
She was born in Dansville on Oct. 29, 1924, the daughter of the late Raymond and Ethel (Applin) Wiseman. On Feb. 10, 1949, she was married to Robert Conway, who predeceased her on Aug. 20, 2004. She was also predeceased by her children, Deborah Carone, Michael Conway, Linda Conway; and siblings, Robert and John "Jack" Wiseman.
Doris was a well-known Real Estate agent for Francis Henty Realty and landlord for many in the Dansville area. She was a former beautician, a past President of the Dansville Central School Board, and was instrumental in establishing the Association of Retarded Children (ARC). She was also active with the Democratic Party.
She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Gallipeau of Mumford and Michelle (Jim Dantz) Marks of Dansville; son in-laws, Robert Carone and Paul Mark; four grandchildren, Nikki (Eric) Roland, Lilly Mark, David Mark and Cory Ronaltte; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 11 a.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home Inc., 271 Main St., Dansville. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Dansville. Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on June 30, 2019