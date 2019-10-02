|
DANSVILLE - Earl Donald "Don" Lowery Jr., 72, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Dansville on Monday (Sept. 30, 2019).
He was born in Groveland, N.Y. on Sept. 13, 1947, a son of the late Earl and Josephine (Granita) Lowery Sr.
Don was a graduate of Geneseo Central School District. He went on to serve in the Marines during the Vietnam War. He was employed by the New York State Highway Department as a road crew supervisor. He was a member of the Dansville , the Dansville American Legion, and the Sunrise Restaurant coffee club.
He is survived by his significant other, Eileen Blake; his three sons, Brian (Kristina) Lowery, Earl "Donny" Lowery 3rd and Joe (Vicky Curry) Lowery; Eileen's children, Kurt Blake, Troy (Tiffany) Blake, Kimberlee LaBell, Jennifer Blake, grandchildren, Dylan Lowery, Summer White, Collin Lowery, Connor, Morgan, Ryan, Lauren Blake, Grace LaBell.
Friends may call Thursday, Oct. 3 from 4-7 p.m., commencing with full military honors at 7 p.m., at the Hindle Funeral Home, 271 Main St., Dansville.
Online remembrances may be left at HindleFuneralHome.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to the Dansville Ambulance Fund, 18 Ossian St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437; or the American Legion, 34 Elizabeth St., Dansville, N.Y. 14437.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019