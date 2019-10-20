|
WELLSVILLE - A memorial service for Earl Lansing Wright was held on October 12, 2019 at the Sunnyside Cemetery in Merrillsville, NY. The service was officiated by Pastor Katie Yahns from the St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Verona, New York. Immediate family attended.
Earl, age 90, passed away on September 10, 2019 at the Wellsville Manor, in Wellsville, NY.
Earl was born on September 11, 1928 in Munnsville, NY, the son of Harold Edward and Ethel (Hurd) Wright. He grew up on a farm, one of seven children. He graduated from the Stockbridge Valley High School in 1946 with a Regents diploma majoring in Math and Agriculture Technology. Earl married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Ann (Allen) Wright on September 10, 1948 and they remained happily married until she died in 1996.
Earl had a long career in the agriculture field. He owned two dairy farms in Central New York. During this time, he also worked for Curtiss Industries of Cary, IL. Following moving to Scio, NY he became a Regional Manager for the nonprofit Northeast Dairy Herd Improvement Association (DHI). He retired in 1988. During his more than 45 years in the agriculture field, he received numerous awards and recognition's for his work with his employees and support of the American Farmer. Following retirement, he volunteered for the Allegany County Office for the Aging and was later appointed the Properties Chairman for the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wellsville, NY. Earl was very active in organizing class reunions for his 1946 graduating class from Stockbridge Valley High School. He found great joy in meeting with his classmates year after year.
Earl's greatest joy was the love of his family. He is survived by his three children, Sandra Sawyer, of Wellsville, NY, Douglas Wright (Cheryl), of Mansfield, PA and Pamela Burgio (David) Reno, NV; his grandchildren, Patrick Sawyer, Chad Wright, Afton Wright, Alan Burgio and Jonathon Burgio; a brother, Adrian Wright; and a dear friend, Maxine Gelfuso.
He was predeceased in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy Ann (Allen ) Wright, his daughter, Sharon Lee Wright, and his son in law, James Sawyer. His siblings: Cleon Wright, Elenor MacDonald, Eunice Wright, Ethel Bennett and Charles Wright.
It was Earl's wish for all memorial gifts to be sent to the Stockbridge Valley Central School, 6011 Williams Road, Munnsville, NY 13409 Attn: Ms. Kelly Johnson, for the purpose of a one-time FFA scholarship to a deserving senior entering the agriculture field of study.
The family of Earl Wright would like to say a sincere Thank You to our father's lifelong friends who kept him company through calls, cards, and visits until the end. We would also like to say a special Thank You to Dr. Christopher Depner, Jones Memorial Hospital and Wellsville Manor, all in Wellsville, NY, for the superior care of our father during his time of medical need. Each of you went well beyond the typical standard of care and it was noticed and appreciated.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Oct. 20, 2019