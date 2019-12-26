|
TROUPSBURG, N.Y. - Eileen Ruth Bliss, 84, of State Route 36, Troupsburg, passed away at home on Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) following a long illness.
Eileen was born in Hornell, N.Y. on Dec. 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Theodore R. and Anna Bell (Colegrove) Atkins. She was a graduate of Hornell High School.
On Jan. 21, 1955, Eileen and Roy N. Bliss were married in Boston, NY. Roy preceded her in death on May 25, 2007.
Eileen was a long time secretary in the local Troupsburg Schools, starting her career at Troupsburg Central School and retiring from the elementary school in the merged Jasper-Troupsburg School District. She was a member of the Troupsburg United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.
Eileen was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother to her beloved family.
She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Fred Potter of Troupsburg, LuAnne and Jim Reisman of Jasper and Linda and Mark Garlitz of Baden, Pa.; her grandchildren, Erick (Erica) Potter, Ryan (Ashley) Potter, Jason (Joni) Reisman, Lindsey (Keith Schiender), Justin (Shannon) Reisman, Marc (Amy) Garlitz, Joshua Garlitz (Sarah Mogan) and Megan Eileen Garlitz; great grandchildren, Drew and Dominick Reisman and Riley Grace Potter; step great-grandchildren, Blake, Christopher, David and Lillian; her siblings, Yvonne Bloom, Marilyn (James) Welch, Richard (June) Atkins, Dolores Bliss and Helen Rice; along with many in laws, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank all of Eileen's loving caregivers.
Besides her husband Roy, Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Anna Bell Atkins; and her infant son, Michael Eugene Bliss.
The family is holding a private funeral service with burial being made in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg.
Memorial donations in Eileen's name are suggested for the Troupsburg United Methodist Church.
Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019