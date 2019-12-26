Home

POWERED BY

Services
H P Smith & Son Inc Funeral Home
1607 Main St
Woodhull, NY 14898
(607) 458-5153
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen R. Bliss
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen R. Bliss

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen R. Bliss Obituary
TROUPSBURG, N.Y. - Eileen Ruth Bliss, 84, of State Route 36, Troupsburg, passed away at home on Wednesday (Dec. 25, 2019) following a long illness.

Eileen was born in Hornell, N.Y. on Dec. 11, 1935, the daughter of the late Theodore R. and Anna Bell (Colegrove) Atkins. She was a graduate of Hornell High School.

On Jan. 21, 1955, Eileen and Roy N. Bliss were married in Boston, NY. Roy preceded her in death on May 25, 2007.

Eileen was a long time secretary in the local Troupsburg Schools, starting her career at Troupsburg Central School and retiring from the elementary school in the merged Jasper-Troupsburg School District. She was a member of the Troupsburg United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Eileen was a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother to her beloved family.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah and Fred Potter of Troupsburg, LuAnne and Jim Reisman of Jasper and Linda and Mark Garlitz of Baden, Pa.; her grandchildren, Erick (Erica) Potter, Ryan (Ashley) Potter, Jason (Joni) Reisman, Lindsey (Keith Schiender), Justin (Shannon) Reisman, Marc (Amy) Garlitz, Joshua Garlitz (Sarah Mogan) and Megan Eileen Garlitz; great grandchildren, Drew and Dominick Reisman and Riley Grace Potter; step great-grandchildren, Blake, Christopher, David and Lillian; her siblings, Yvonne Bloom, Marilyn (James) Welch, Richard (June) Atkins, Dolores Bliss and Helen Rice; along with many in laws, nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank all of Eileen's loving caregivers.

Besides her husband Roy, Eileen was predeceased by her parents, Ted and Anna Bell Atkins; and her infant son, Michael Eugene Bliss.

The family is holding a private funeral service with burial being made in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Troupsburg.

Memorial donations in Eileen's name are suggested for the Troupsburg United Methodist Church.

Arrangements are with the H.P. Smith & Son Inc. Funeral Home in Woodhull, NY.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of 's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -