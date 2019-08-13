|
|
ARKPORT - Eleanore Lorraine "Ellie" Burzycki, 88, of 27 East Ave., Arkport, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home, following a wonderful life.
Ellie's family will receive friends on Saturday (August 17, 2019) from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, Erie Ave., Hornell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the conclusion of calling hours at 11 a.m. with private burial in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport, NY.
Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019