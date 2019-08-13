Hornell Evening Tribune Obituaries
|
Dagon Funeral Home
38 Church St
Hornell, NY 14843
(607) 324-3500
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Erie Ave.
Hornell, NY
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Church
Erie Ave.
Hornell, NY
Eleanore Lorraine "Ellie" Burzycki

Eleanore Lorraine "Ellie" Burzycki Obituary
ARKPORT - Eleanore Lorraine "Ellie" Burzycki, 88, of 27 East Ave., Arkport, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at her home, following a wonderful life.

Ellie's family will receive friends on Saturday (August 17, 2019) from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. at St. Ann's Church, Erie Ave., Hornell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the conclusion of calling hours at 11 a.m. with private burial in Heritage Hill Cemetery, Arkport, NY.

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, NY.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019
