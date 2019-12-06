|
Elizabeth "Betty" Cook LaBar, 91, of Crescent City/Georgetown, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.
Betty was born on July 20, 1928 to the late Edwin and Lottie Mosher Cook in Troupsburg, N.Y. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie LaBar in 2010; her brothers, Donald and James Cook; little sister, Mary Lou Morehouse; her best friend and sister-in-law, Pruda Crane.
Betty and Charlie lived in Troupsburg for over 40 years before retiring and moving to Florida. Betty didn't sit back and enjoy retirement, she met it head on. They started a lawn mowing business. She became Ms. Betty, the sample lady at Winn Dixie in Crescent City, Fla., a job she enjoyed into her late 80s. She volunteered at the local pantry and was always helping the snow birds by getting their place ready for their winter arrival.
Betty and Mary Lou continued on with their mother's work of making lap robes for local nursing homes, hospice, and the Cancer Center.
She is survived by her sons, Dan LaBar, Chuck (Sue) LaBar; daughters, Sandra (Rick) Hill, Brenda (Larry) Meehan, all of Florida; sister-in-law, Karen Cook of Harrison Valley, Pa.; nine grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren and a few great-great-grandchildren.
At this time there will be no service. At the convenience of the family her ashes will be taken back to Troupsburg and placed beside Charlie and her parents.
The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice and her Winn Dixie Family for the love and care.
Memorial Contributions can be made to Troupsburg Fire Company, P.O. Box 96- Troupsburg, N.Y., 14885.
Watts Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 6, 2019