|
|
PENFIELD/CANISTEO - Elnora "Jane" Allen Prior, 82, of Penfield, formerly of Canisteo, passed away quietly on Sunday (Nov. 24, 2019) in the comfort of hospice and family.
Born in Jamestown, Aug. 3, 1937, the daughter of Noyes and Elsa Henninger Allen, she had resided in Canisteo most of her early life. She was a graduate of Canisteo Central School; attended Bowling Green University, Alfred University and received her BA degree from the University of Georgia. She taught school in Georgia and Maryland, and was a Director of Youth Services for the American Red Cross in Virginia. Jane was a pioneer as one of the first women in Rochester to pursue a successful career in sales of ergonomic computer workstations.
Jane was predeceased by her parents and a half brother, George Allen.
She is survived by her husband, George D. Prior, to whom she married July 6, 1958; her son and daughter-in-law, Andrew H. and Kelli Prior of Walworth; her sister, Barbara (Stanley) Arthur of Canisteo; and several nieces and nephews.
Jane found great pleasure in sharing her passion for gardening and talent for "painting" with flowers. She was a gourmet cook who enjoyed entertaining and took special delight in hosting formal garden tea parties. Jane loved to travel with her husband on many adventures around the world. Jane was a wonderful wife, mother and friend; always doing something for someone.
To leave a remembrance, please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Friends and family may make memorial contributions to: The First United Methodist Church, 37 Greenwood St., Canisteo, N.Y. 14823; or Rochester Presbyterian Home. 256 Thurston Road, Rochester, N.Y. 14619 (online at https://rph.org/donate/).
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 27, 2019