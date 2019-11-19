|
Everett K. Flanders, 89, formerly of Hornell, N.Y. most recently of Wolf Run Village, Hughesville, died Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Watsontown Health and Rehab.
Born Nov. 22, 1929 in Hornell, he was a son of the late Harry and Anna (Millard) Flanders. In 1950 he married the former Virginia Sengstock. Together they celebrated 32 years of marriage.
Everett worked at Alfred State College, N.Y. and also sold life insurance in the evenings.
He was a member of the Hornell Loyal Order of the Moose Lodge 210.
Everett loved traveling to casinos with his long time partner, Ella.
Surviving are four daughters, Susan (Clayton) Stutzman, of Hornell, Linda Bowes (Julie Polcovich) of Auburn, N.Y., Kathleen Dehainaut of Florida and Patricia (William "Jim") Woodruff of Muncy; one brother, Harry K. (Ronnie) Flanders of Victor, N.Y.; ten grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his long time partner, Ella Robinson; two sons, Karl Everett and Mark Flanders; one brother, Richard Flanders; and one sister, Mary Congdon.
The family is planning a life celebration in the spring at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Howard, N.Y.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Everett's memory be made to the Muncy Baptist Church, 11 W. Penn St., Muncy, Pa. 17756.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble's, 121 S. Main St., Muncy.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Nov. 19, 2019