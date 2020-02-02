Home

Fernand J. “Fern” Estey

Fernand J. “Fern” Estey Obituary
HORNELL - Fernand J. "Fern" Estey, 87, of The Woodlands, formerly of Arkport, passed away Saturday morning (Feb. 1, 2020) at Elderwood at Hornell.

A funeral service will be held in her memory in the spring. A complete obituary will appear later announcing the time and date of the service.

The Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc., 285 Main St., Hornell is honored to serve the family of Fernand J. "Fern" Estey.

Online condolences or remembrances of Fern are welcomed on the Facebook page of Bishop & Johnson Funeral Home, Inc. or at www.bishopandjohnsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Feb. 2, 2020
