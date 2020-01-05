|
WAYLAND - Francis C. Gunderson, "Frank," 70 years of age, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020.
Frank was born Dec. 16, 1949 in Troy, NY, the son of Nora French. He grew up in and around the Rochester area and moved to Wayland over 40 years ago. Frank worked at Lightnin Mixer Company in Avon for over 36 years and most recently at Stone Construction Company in Honeoye for 10 years until that facility closed. Frank and Barbara Bauman were married June 7, 1975 at St. Mary's Church in Honeoye and together have celebrated over 44 years of marriage.
Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, shooting pool and really liked camping. The camp fires were his favorite part of camping. He would always be adding wood to the fire whether it needed it or not! He was a good mentor for his close family friend's son, Anthony. They are both history buffs and they enjoyed talking for hours about history. Frank was very kind and always wanted things better for others and he would give the shirt off his back without even thinking about it if someone needed it! He will be dearly missed by many.
Frank was pre-deceased by by his mother, Nora French; and nephew, Todd Uderitz.
He is survived by his wife, Barbara Gunderson of Wayland; his sons, Eric Gunderson of Wayland and Kevin (Cassandra) Gunderson of Springwater; his granddaughters, Taiylor, Maddy, Elizabeth, Morgan and Kylee; Barb's siblings, Patricia (Robert) Uderitz of Canadice and Joanne (Lance) Pankratz of Springwater; his nephews, Brian Uderitz, Michael Pankratz and Charlie (Kim) Pankratz; and very close family friends, Brian Courtney (Dale Plumley), and Anthony and Jason Courtney-Plumley.
Frank's funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Jan. 5, 2020