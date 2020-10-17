HORNELL - Francis R. "Joe" Solo, 92, formerly of 106 Elizabeth St., Hornell, died Friday afternoon (Oct. 16, 2020) at Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, following a long illness.
A native and life resident of Hornell, he was born March 15, 1928 and was the son of Carmen and Frances (Beaird) Solo.
Joe was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1946). He was a veteran of the US Army, serving his country during the Korean Conflict.
He was employed for about a year in the soils department of the New York State Department of Transportation. For 34 years he was employed as a mail carrier for the US Postal Service, retiring in 1987.
Joe was a former communicant of St. Ignatius Loyola Church and had been a member of the St. Ignatius Boy's Choir during the 1930s-1940s. In recent years, Joe was a member of Our Lady of the Valley Parish and a communicant of St. Ann's Church. He was a life member of both the Hornell Knights of Columbus and the Hornell American Legion. Joe was a New York Yankee fan and also enjoyed rooting for both the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. Throughout the years, he enjoyed playing golf and had been a member of Twin Hickory Golf Club.
He was married on July 21, 1951 to the former Lucy Miller, who died May 20, 2014. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Steve Lamb, who died Oct. 15, 2014; and his sister, Catherine Solo, who died Oct. 20, 2010; as well as many "canine companions."
Surviving are one daughter, Judy Lamb of Frederick, MD; two sons, Fran Solo of Endicott, NY and Christopher Solo of Endicott; two sisters, Elaine Grazioplene of Churchville and Patricia Emerson of Hornell; four grandchildren, Amy (Phil) Quattrini, Matthew Lamb, Erik Solo and Emily Solo; four great-grandchildren, Makenzi Quattrini, Logan Quattrini, Marco Solo and Nico Solo; and several nieces and nephews.
The family of Francis R. "Joe" Solo will receive friends on Monday from 5-7 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10 a.m., at St. Ann's Church. Burial will be in St. Ann's Cemetery.
PLEASE NOTE THAT MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED AT BOTH THE DAGON FUNERAL HOME AND ST. ANN'S CHURCH.
Joe's family requests that memorial contributions in his name be made to St. Ann's Church, 27 Erie Ave, Hornell, NY 14843, or to the Hornell Humane Society, 7649 Industrial Park Road, Hornell, NY 14843 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, PO Box 1000 --- Dept. 300, Memphis, TN 38148. Memorial forms will be available at the Dagon Funeral Home.
In recognition of Joe's service to his country during the Korean Conflict, the American Flag at the Dagon Funeral Home will be flown at half-staff.
