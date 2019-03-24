|
ALABAMA/HORNELL - Frank E. Page, 65, passed away at home March 19, 2019. He was born in Corning, N.Y. on Dec. 30, 1953. He resided in Irvington, Alabama since 2004.
He was the son of Shirley Page Jackett and the late Robert L. Page, and the grandson of Dominic and Harriet Dugo. He attended Hornell High School. On Aug. 1, 2013 he married Cindy Connors, who predeceased him on Jan. 24, 2017. He was employed at Hornell Wholesale, Advance Auto, Napa, and was a general contractor; skilled in the building trades. He was a life member of the Hornell V.F.W. Post #2250, and a former member of the Hornell Association. Frank was a faithful watcher of NASCAR. Frank was simply a one of a kind and genuine man, who simply cherished his time spent with his family and friends. He was given the nick name "Bum" by his grandfather Dominic when he was just a week old.
He is survived by his mother, Shirley Page Jackett of Hornell; his daughter, Randi (Bart) Hauber of Corning; his son, Casey Page of Lakeside, Fla.; his grandchildren, Noel and Natalie Hauber of Corning; his brothers, Scott (Natalie) Page of South Carolina, Kenneth Jackett of Wellsville, Kelly Page of Hornell, and Sally Brewer of Hornell; and several nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to his neighbors in Alabama who took great care of him.
At Frank's request there will be no calling hours. A memorial service will be held at the Bender-Brown & Powers Funeral Home at a time to be announced. Burial will be at Rural Cemetery in Hornell.
To send a remembrance please visit www.brownandpowersfuneralhomes.com, the family is being assisted by director Chester A. Gosper IV.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to his daughter to set up a college funds for his grandchildren: Randi Hauber, c/o Shirley Jackett, 52 East Washington St., Hornell, N.Y. 14843.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019