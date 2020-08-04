1/
Gary J. Snyder Sr.
CANASERAGA - Gary J. Snyder Sr., 77, passed away Saturday afternoon, Aug. 1, 2020 at Noyes Memorial Hospital in Dansville.

Gary was born Sept. 24, 1942 in Hornell, the son of Evelyn and Jeanette (Merrick) Snyder. He grew up in and resided in Hornell and also lived for a number of years in Arkport and for the last 50 years he resided in Canaseraga.

Gary was employed at Foster Wheeler Energy Corporation as a welder for over 38 years.

Gary and Diana Rex were married May 13, 1995 in Canaseraga and together have celebrated over 25 years together. His hobbies were many as he enjoyed camping at Sun Valley; hunting and fishing; especially traveling to Canada for fishing.

Gary was pre-deceased by his parents; step-daughter, Valerie Hoffman; brothers, Robert, Richard and Donald Snyder; and sister, Beverly Silviara.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Snyder of Canaseraga; his children, Gary Jr. (Diane) Snyder of Wayland and Kelly (John) Lawrow of Hornell; his step-children, Susan (Ken) Burley of Atlanta, John (Tracy) Mann of Texas and Timothy (Jackie) Mann of Cohocton; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters in law, James Rex of Dansville, Marilyn Stratton of Dansville, Janet (Al) White of Arkport and Judy (John) Oats of Bath; along with several nieces and nephews.

Gary's funeral service will be private and at the convenience of his family with interment and committal prayers taking place at Rogersville Cemetery in S. Dansville.

Contributions in memory of Gary J. Snyder Sr. may be made to the Canaseraga Ambulance Company, PO Box 235, Canaseraga, N.Y. 14822; or to the Juvenile Diabetes Association, PO Box 37920, Boone, IA 50037-0920.

A special thank you to the nurses and Noyes Memorial Hospital; Sonja, Ken and Maddie for their special care for Gary!

Please visit www.stgeorgeforsythefuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 4, 2020.
