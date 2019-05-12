|
|
FAIRPORT - George G. Smith died May 10, 2019 at St. John's Green House.
Born in 1931 in Newton Falls, N.Y. to Samuel and Margaret Gordan Smith. George proudly served in the US Navy during the Korean War. After the war he attended and graduated from Ohio University and later worked for Xerox.
Predeceased by brother, James; sisters, Erna Richardson and Nan Kozlowski; and son-in-law, Tom Pariso.
Survived by wife of over 56 years, Marilyn; son, David (Kathy); daughters, Anne Pariso, Kathryn (Matthew) Hewes; grandchildren, Samantha (Andrew), Amanda (Luke), Joseph, Daniel, Megan; sister, Barb (Dave) Haskin; and many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours are Monday, May 13 (tomorrow) from 4-6 p.m. at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home (Egypt location), 7501 Pittsford Palmyra Road, Fairport. A Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday at 2 p.m. at Risen Christ Lutheran Church, 1000 Moseley Road, Fairport. Entombment, White Haven Memorial Park.
For those wishing, donations may be made to St. John's, Attn: Penfield Green House, 150 Highland Ave., Rochester, NY 14620.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on May 12, 2019