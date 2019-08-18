|
HORNELL, N.Y. - Gerald T. "Jerry" McCarthy, 60, of Nashua, N.H., formerly of Hornell, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nev.
Born in Hornell on March 23, 1959, he was the son of Robert "Bob" and Joann (Oriheul) McCarthy.
Jerry grew up in Hornell and was a graduate of Hornell High School (class of 1978). He later attended Brockport State College.
In 1980, Jerry moved to Newport Beach, Calif. and later lived in West Hollywood, Calif. where he owned and operated The Mother Lode Tavern for over 20 years. After selling his share of the business, he moved to Las Vegas, Nev. where he resided for about 10 years. While in Las Vegas, he worked several jobs, including truck driver. He returned to New York State and lived in Rochester for several years before moving to New Hampshire about a year ago.
While living in Hornell, Jerry had been a member of St. Ann's Church. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed rooting for Oakland Raiders. He had a deep love of music and was proud to be called a "Dead Head" and throughout the years had attended over 100 Grateful Dead Shows.
Jerry is survived by his mother, Joann McCarthy of Nashua, N.H.; his sister, Kim (Sean) Fitzpatrick of Nashua, N.Y.; his brother, Mike (Joann Tong) McCarthy of Charlottesville, Va.; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family of Gerald T. McCarthy will receive friends on Friday from 1-2 p.m., at the Dagon Funeral Home, 38 Church St., Hornell, N.Y., where a Memorial Service will be held at the conclusion of calling hours at 2 p.m. with Deacon Bob McCormick officiating.
A "Celebration of Life" will be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m., at The Main Place, 251 Main St., Hornell, where family and friends will be encouraged to share stories and "Tip a Glass" in Jerry's honor. Final interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery.
To leave an online condolence or share a memory, visit www.dagonfuneralhome.com
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Aug. 18, 2019