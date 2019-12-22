|
|
GENESEE, Pa. - Gertrude M. Dunham, 93, of Genesee, Pa., died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 in her home.
Born Oct. 26, 1926, in Genesee, she was the daughter of E. Avery and Zelma Kuhn Eaton. On July 17, 1945, in Wellsville, N.Y., she married Charles B. Dunham, who predeceased her on March 30, 2002. A homemaker and self-employed beautician, she was the oldest and longest member in years of the Genesee United Methodist Church, where she served as church secretary and UMW member. Gertrude was a member of the Genesee Grange, the National Campers & Hikers Association, the Genesee Volunteer Fire Company Auxiliary, and the Genesee Rebekahs. She served as a 4-H leader for over 20 years and was an organizer of the Genesee Bi-Centennial Committee.
Surviving are three children, Jeannette Inzana of Genesee, Rickie (Kathleen) Dunham of Barstow, CA, and Leona Pensyl of San Bernardino, CA; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a brother, Leo Eaton of Wellsville; two sisters, Marjorie Guido of Butler and Betty (Robert) Carroll of Millport; and nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons-in-law, Peter J. Inzana and Gary Pensyl; three brothers, Clifton Eaton, Elwyn Eaton, and Richard W. Eaton; and two sisters, Pearl Baldwin and Genevieve Stuckey.
Friends may call Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 1-4 p.m., at the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, Pa. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held in Spring 2020.
Memorials may be made to the Genesee Volunteer Ambulance, P.O. Box 9, Genesee, Pa. 16923.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hornell Evening Tribune on Dec. 22, 2019